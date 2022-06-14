Nova Scotia reports 27 COVID-19 deaths in latest update

Nova Scotia reported 27 COVID-19 deaths in a weekly update on Thursday, 25 of which are from previous reporting periods, meaning they most likely occurred within the last weeks or months.

There were two new deaths for latest reporting period of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

Since March 2020, there have been 753 deaths related to the virus.

The province also reported 649 new cases confirmed by PCR tests, a daily average of 93 cases. This is down slightly from the previous reporting period, when there were 680 new cases confirmed by PCR tests.

Nova Scotia Health reported 238 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday. This is an increase from the previous reporting period when there were 208 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Of those 238 people:

30 were in hospital for COVID-19 (including 4 people in ICU).

115 were in hospital for something else but have COVID-19.

93 patients contracted COVID-19 after admission.

The IWK Health Centre reported fewer than five hospitalizations on Thursday.

Nova Scotia Health said there were 124 employees off work Wednesday due to being diagnosed with COVID-19, awaiting test results or being exposed to a member of their household who tested positive.

The IWK reported 29 employees off work due to COVID-19 or isolation requirements on Thursday.

