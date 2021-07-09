Nova Scotia reports 8 COVID-19 deaths in latest update

Nova Scotia reported eight COVID-19 deaths in a weekly update on Thursday, five of which are from previous reporting periods, meaning they most likely occurred within the last weeks or months.

There were three new deaths for latest reporting period of Jan. 24 to Jan. 30.

Since March 2020, there have been 726 deaths related to the virus.

The province also reported 680 new cases confirmed by PCR tests, a daily average of 97 cases. This is down slightly from the previous reporting period, when there were 687 new cases confirmed by PCR tests.

Nova Scotia Health reported 208 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday. This is a decrease from the previous reporting period when there were 242 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Of those 208 people:

32 were in hospital for COVID-19 (including 3 people in ICU).

100 were in hospital for something else but have COVID-19.

76 patients contracted COVID-19 after admission.

The IWK Health Centre reported fewer than five hospitalizations on Thursday.

Nova Scotia Health said there were 141 employees off work Wednesday due to being diagnosed with COVID-19, awaiting test results or being exposed to a member of their household who tested positive.

The IWK reported 45 employees off work due to COVID-19 or isolation requirements on Thursday.

