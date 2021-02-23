3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Nova Scotia, bringing the total number of active cases to 20.

One new case is in the western zone and is under investigation. The two other cases are in the central zone. One of those two cases is related to travel within Atlantic Canada and that person is self-isolating. The other is a close contact of an earlier case.

One person is in hospital, said Nova Scotia's health authority. Its labs did 1,560 tests Monday.

The health authority also said it has identified three older cases as the variant first identified in the U.K. Two of those people travelled together and the third was not connected to them. All three self-isolated. Nova Scotia has had six positive tests in total for the strain identified in the U.K.

"This reminds us again why we must remain vigilant. COVID-19 will continue to be the most important health issue facing Nova Scotia in 2021, and I'm looking forward to working closely with Dr. Strang and his team," said Premier Iain Rankin, who was sworn in Tuesday as premier following a Liberal leadership convention earlier this month.

"I will continue to support the province's solid public health response to this pandemic and ensure a transparent vaccine rollout."

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported no new cases Tuesday for a total of 75 active cases. The province has two people in hospital related to the virus, one in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 15 new cases and 372 active cases as of Tuesday. Five people are in hospital related to the virus.

P.E.I. reported one new case last week. There are two active cases on the Island.

