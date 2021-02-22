1 new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia; province warns of scam

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Nova Scotia Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 19.

The new case is in central health zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case, Nova Scotia's health authority said. Their labs did 1,510 tests Sunday.

So far, 27,521 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 11,533 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Province warns of scam

On Monday, the health authority alerted the public to an email scam currently circulating that appears to be coming from the authority itself, and is related to COVID-19 contact tracing.

They said they are not using email when asking the public to complete a contact-tracing form. All efforts related to contact tracing in Nova Scotia are taking place by phone, and are carried out by Public Health officials.

Anyone who gets an email that appears to be from Nova Scotia Health asking that they complete a contract-tracing form should not click on any links, but instead delete the email immediately.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new death, one new case and 84 active cases Monday. The province has two people in hospital related to the virus, one in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 14 new cases and 407 active cases Monday. Five people are in hospital related to the virus.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Thursday. There are two active cases on the Island.

