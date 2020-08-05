Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and still has two known active cases of the virus.

In a news release Wednesday, the province said the QEII microbiology lab completed 253 tests on Tuesday, all negative.

The two latest cases were identified over the weekend and were connected to international travel. At the time, the province said the individuals were self-isolating.

All international travellers and domestic travellers from outside the Atlantic bubble are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public for 14 days after arriving in the province.

In total, Nova Scotia has had 1,071 positive cases of COVID-19 and 64 deaths.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES