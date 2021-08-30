Nova Scotia reports 31 new cases of COVID-19 Monday

Nova Scotia reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the number of active cases to 71.

The bulk of the new cases — 26 — are in the central health zone. Fourteen of those are related to travel, eight are close contacts of previously reported cases and four are under investigation.

Of the three cases in the northern zone, one is related to travel and two are close contacts of previously reported cases.

There are two cases in the western zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case and one is under investigation.

Dr. Shelley Deeks, deputy chief medical officer of health, said in a news release that officials expected to see an increase in case numbers, "as we've been seeing in other provinces."

"It's important to understand most of these cases are related to travel and they are strictly adhering to the public health measures," said Deeks.

No one is in hospital with COVID-19.

The new figures include data from Friday and the weekend. Labs in the province completed processing 7,163 tests over those three days.

Case at long-term care home

A case reported Friday is a staff member at Saint Vincent's Nursing Home in Halifax, according to the facility's website.

Public Health determined the exposure to be "very low risk." All residents were being tested as a precaution.

As of Friday's update, 77.7 per cent of Nova Scotians had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 70.6 per cent had received two doses.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new cases Monday. There are 21 active cases in the province.

New Brunswick reported 16 new cases Friday for 160 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported five new cases Friday, all related to travel. The province had eight active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES