No new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia Monday

Nova Scotia reported zero new cases of COVID-19 Monday. Seven cases that were previously identified are still active.

The QEII microbiology lab completed 498 tests on Sunday and all were negative for the novel coronavirus. It brings the cumulative total of COVID-19 tests to 71,479. There have been 1,080 reported cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia since March and 65 deaths.

The province reported the latest death over the weekend. A man in his 80s died in the northern zone after contracting the virus from someone who had entered Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic bubble.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported one new case Sunday and has nine active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador last reported a new case on Aug. 10 and has no active cases.

P.E.I. reported three new cases and had four active cases as of last Wednesday.

Symptoms

Anyone with the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

