Nova Scotia records new COVID-19 death, 2 new cases

For the first time in over three weeks, Nova Scotia has recorded a new death related to COVID-19.

On Sunday, the province announced the death of a man in his 80s who lived in northern Nova Scotia.

A news release said he contracted the virus from a traveller who came into the province from outside the Atlantic bubble. He was not a resident of a long-term care home.

His death brings the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the province to 65.

There are now seven known active cases of the virus across the province, with two new cases identified on Saturday. None of the infected individuals are in hospital.

Both new cases are believed to be linked to previous positive cases. Public Health is still investigating.

Premier Stephen McNeil was quoted in the province's news release Sunday, sharing condolences with the family and loved ones of the man who died.

"This is a stark reminder that COVID-19 is still in our province and is still a risk," McNeil said. "We all must continue to work together and follow the public health advice and protocols to protect each other and keep our citizens as safe as possible."

The QEII microbiology lab completed 425 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, bringing the total number of negative test results since March to 71,018. There have been 1,080 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

The latest numbers from within the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported one new case Sunday and has nine active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Sunday and has no active cases.

P.E.I. reported three new cases and four active cases on Wednesday.

Symptoms

Anyone with the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES