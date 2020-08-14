Education minister, chief medical officer give update on back-to-school plan

Nova Scotia Education Minister Zach Churchill and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang are providing an update on the back-to-school plan for students.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia has detected a new case of COVID-19 after going 11 straight days without finding any cases of the virus.

In a news release Friday morning, the province said there was one new case in the Northern Zone under the investigation of Public Health.

The new case is the only known active case in the province.

The individual tested positive on Thursday — the only positive result out of 582 tests completed at the QEII microbiology lab that day.

To date, Nova Scotia has recorded 1,072 cases of the coronavirus and 64 deaths. There have been 67,712 negative test results.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

