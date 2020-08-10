Zero new cases, zero active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and zero known active cases remain in the province.

Out of 289 tests completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab on Sunday, all were negative, according to a release from the Department of Health.

The last time any new cases were identified was more than a week ago. On Aug. 2, the province reported two travel-related cases. Those, along with all other previous cases, are now considered resolved.

Over the weekend the province renewed the state of emergency, which first came into effect in March, for another two weeks. The order now extends until noon on Aug. 23, unless the province terminates it early or extends it again.

To date, Nova Scotia has recorded 66,315 negative test results. There have been 1,071 cases of COVID-19 in the province and 64 people have died.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

