2 cases of COVID-19 detected in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported two new positive COVID-19 tests on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to three.

The new cases are in the Nova Scotia Health Authority's northern zone, an area that includes Colchester-East Hants, Cumberland and Pictou areas.

These two new cases, and the case that was detected in the same area on Friday, are all related to travel.

In an email to CBC News, the province said one of the positive cases announced Saturday is related to Friday's case. Both are workers who traveled to Nova Scotia from outside of Canada and have been self-isolating.

The details related to the third case are still being investigated by public health officials.

The QEII's Health Science Centre's microbiology lab completed 486 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.

Nova Scotia has recorded 68,120 negative test results, 1,074 positives, 1,007 resolved cases and 64 deaths.

Possible COVID-19 exposure on Toronto-Halifax flights

On Saturday, the NSHA warned there may have been a possible exposure of COVID-19 on two flights between Toronto and Halifax.

The first fight was WestJet Flight WS 248 from Toronto to Halifax on Aug. 8. That fight left Toronto at 9 a.m. and arrived in Halifax at 12:04 p.m.

The health authority said passengers in rows 11-15, seats DEF, are more likely to have had close contact. It wants those passengers to call 811 for advice.

The second flight was Air Canada flight AC 604 from Toronto to Halifax on Aug 11. That flight left Toronto at 8 a.m. and landed in Halifax at 11:02 a.m.

Passengers in rows 19-23, seats ABC, and rows 29-33, seats ABCD, are more likely to have had close contact. The health authority wants passengers in those seats to call 811 for advice.

The health authority said it's also directly contacting anyone else known to be a close contact of the person or persons to have COVID-19.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

