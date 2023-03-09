Nova Scotia reports 9 deaths in latest COVID-19 update

Nova Scotia reported nine COVID-19 deaths in its weekly update on Thursday.

All of the deaths are from previous reporting periods, meaning they most likely occurred within the last weeks or months.

Since March 2020, there have been 841 deaths related to the virus.

The province also reported 181 new cases confirmed by PCR tests with a daily average of 26. This is down from the previous week when there were 241 lab-confirmed cases.

Nova Scotia Health reported 106 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday. This is an increase from the previous reporting period when there were 120 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Of those 106 people:

13 were in hospital for COVID-19 (including two people in ICU).

63 were in hospital for something else but have COVID-19.

30 patients contracted COVID-19 after admission.

Nova Scotia Health said there were 32 employees off work Wednesday due to being diagnosed with COVID-19, awaiting test results or being exposed to a member of their household who tested positive.

The IWK Health Centre said 26 of its staff were off work because of COVID or isolating from COVID. Hospitalizations at the IWK are below five.

