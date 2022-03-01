Nova Scotia reports 2 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

Nova Scotia reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

The deaths, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s, were both reported in the central zone.

The province also reported 48 people in COVID-19 designated hospital units, including 11 in ICU.

On Monday, Phase 1 of Nova Scotia's pandemic reopening plan came into effect as the province announced seven new deaths related to COVID-19.

Proof of vaccination for discretionary activities such as going to restaurants, gyms and sporting events is no longer required. However, restrictions remain in place for high-risk places such as hospitals and long-term care homes.

Premier Tim Houston announced last week all restrictions, including mask mandates, would be lifted in Nova Scotia on March 21 "if everything stays on course."

Nova Scotia's three-phase opening plan. (Nova Scotia government)

The age range of those in hospital Tuesday was two to 92, with a median age of 62.

Of those in hospital:

14 (29.2 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

20 (41.7 per cent) were fully vaccinated (two doses).

1 (2.1 per cent) was partially vaccinated.

13 (27.1 per cent) were unvaccinated.

About 7.9 per cent of Nova Scotia's population is not vaccinated. The province says 92.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least their first dose, and 86.7 per cent have received their second dose.

COVID-19 hospitalizations and death rates

To date, 90 Nova Scotians have died during the Omicron wave that began in December.

Unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about 5½ times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing daily hospitalization numbers by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

Unvaccinated people are about 4½ times as likely to die of COVID-19 during the Omicron wave as someone who received a booster dose, based on numbers provided by the province and last updated on Feb. 25.

New cases reported

Nova Scotia Health completed 1,463 tests on Feb. 28.

An additional 217 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, with 97 cases in the central zone, 33 cases in the eastern zone, 34 cases in the northern zone and 53 cases in the western zone.

There were an estimated 2,031 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

The province noted there will be an increase in new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported because people with positive rapid tests are to get a confirmatory PCR test.

