3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia, no additional deaths

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Nova Scotia.

On Monday, the province reported the cases, which brings the provincial total to 1,043 confirmed cases.

The new cases were identified Sunday, when the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab in Halifax completed 237 tests.

"The lower case numbers we have seen over the last few days is encouraging, but it doesn't mean we can let our guards down just yet," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

"It is just as important now as ever to stay vigilant, follow public health advice and continue working to keep case numbers low."

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Monday, May 18, 2020. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

There are 42 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, most of which are at two licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors facilities.

At Northwood, a long-term care home in Halifax, 25 residents and nine staff have active cases, while a total of 49 residents there have died from the virus.

One other facility has one resident with an active case.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 36,263 negative test results and 55 deaths.

Eight people are currently in hospital, with four of those in intensive care. The province said 946 individuals have now recovered.

COVID-19 symptoms

The following is a list of symptoms for COVID-19:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

MORE TOP STORIES