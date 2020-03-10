Appointments needed to access Nova Scotia COVID-19 assessment sites

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has released the locations of eight COVID-19 assessment sites, but patients can't visit them without first making an appointment through the province's 811 telemedicine service.

The sites are being established to move possible coronavirus cases out of emergency departments, and to help prevent its spread if any patients are diagnosed.

The new testing locations are:

Cape Breton Regional Hospital, Sydney.

Valley Regional Hospital, Kentville.

South Shore Regional Hospital, Bridgewater.

Yarmouth Regional Hospital, Yarmouth.

Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro.

East Side Collaborative Practice, New Glasgow.

Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre, Amherst.

Cobequid Community Health Centre, Lower Sackville.

The health authority said it may set up additional locations if needed. To date, there have been zero confirmed cases in Nova Scotia. The health authority says between 20 to 30 people have been tested so far.

The COVID-19 assessment sites in Nova Scotia can test up to 200 people a day. The health authority is keeping track of the number of swabs it uses, as they come from Italy and there's already a national shortage. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Even by calling the hotline, patients will have to meet certain criteria before they're referred to one of the test sites.

The province is scrapping an earlier protocol that listed specific high-risk countries. Instead, those who have travelled internationally, develop a fever of 38 C or higher, or have a cough are being told to call 811. From that point, they may get an appointment where they will have a physical assessment and potentially have a swab test.

Those who are asymptomatic will not be sent to an assessment site at this time, said Dr. Todd Hatchette, the health authority's head of microbiology.

"We know that Nova Scotians will be anxious and we know that there is going to be stress out there," he said. "Hopefully, they'll have a little bit of patience with this rapidly evolving situation."

The new clinics will have the capacity to test 200 people a day. Hatchette said more than 100 people worked through the weekend to set them up and are anxious to get them open before what typically is one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

"We expect that the assessment sites will get busier after March break."

Only those people showing symptoms will be referred to an assessment site. If their condition is serious, they'll be referred to an emergency department. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

The health authority wants to make sure people know they're assessment sites, not testing sites, as not everyone will be swabbed.

Hatchette is asking for calm, and said there's no need to panic. He said the vast majority of people will have typical bugs.

He said the health authority also needs to ensure they have enough supplies, as the swabs they use are made in Italy, which is now in lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Swabs are one of the things we are watching very closely because there are a shortage of swabs across the country," he said. "We're looking at different options to make sure we have enough swabs to actually test people."

The health authority said anyone needing more urgent care will be sent to the hospital. Hatchette said those patients will have symptoms such as shortness of breath, low blood pressure or a high heart rate.

In a statement, he said the resources of the health-care system are already strained by the seasonal flu and other demands. He said the COVID-19 assessment centres will help loosen pressure on the system.

Bethany McCormick, the health authority's senior director of strategy, said they'll constantly assess the demand on the new assessment sites and see if there is need for more.

"We're trying to find a balance of access and sustainability," she said.

She adds infection prevention and control practitioners will be at all the sites, and they'll be able to explain to patients why they may or may not receive a swab test, and how to move forward.

People who have travelled internationally are being told to wait 14 days after their return before visiting long-term care facilities. The same rule does not apply to visiting hospital patients, although the health authority is asking those who feel unwell to stay away.

Hachette emphasized that point on Tuesday: "If you're sick, don't go visit."

A spokesperson with the Department of Health said the restriction does not apply to health-care workers who have travelled outside of Canada. The workers are asked to monitor their health and understand the risks if they become ill.

Nurses who have travelled and become ill will be placed on sick leave, a spokesperson with the Nova Scotia Nurses' Union said.

