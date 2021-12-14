COVID-19 testing in Nova Scotia to be restricted as demand surges

With demand for COVID-19 testing surging and capacity reaching its limits, Nova Scotia is imposing new restrictions on who will be tested for the virus, a major shift for a province that has prided itself on a widespread testing regime.

Starting Dec. 27, lab-based PCR testing will only be available to people who are symptomatic or a close contact, and one of the following:

At risk of severe disease.

Live or work in a congregate setting.

Essential to keeping the health-care system running.

Everyone else will have to rely on rapid tests, and if a rapid test shows a positive result, it will be assumed the person is infected. Public Health will not require a PCR test to confirm the rapid test result.

"We have finite resources, both for PCR testing and our rapid tests," Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said at Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing.

"We are working to expand, as much as we can, our supply of rapid tests, but no matter what we do it is a finite resource. The pressures of COVID require us to adjust."

Strang said strain on the province's microbiology labs and health-care staff also factors into the changes.

People hand out rapid testing kits at the Halifax Convention Centre earlier this week. Those kits will now be prioritized for close contacts or people with symptoms who do not qualify for PCR testing. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

The province reported 522 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, recording another record high driven by the contagious Omicron variant.

Until this week, the province had been encouraging widespread rapid testing, but Strang said rapid tests will no longer be made widely available. Public libraries will not be restocked and the workplace testing program is being suspended.

More information about how rapid tests will be distributed is expected later this week.

Strang said people who are symptomatic or identified as close contacts, but do not meet the criteria for PCR testing, should be given priority for rapid tests.

"These changes do not come easily," said Strang.

A person is swabbed for a COVID-19 test in this file photo. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

For much of the pandemic Nova Scotia has been more liberal in its approach to testing than other Canadian provinces, offering widespread rapid and PCR testing, regardless of symptoms.

"Omicron and the challenges it's presenting is forcing us to change our approach," Strang said.

Strang said a negative rapid test result should not be taken as an all-clear to attend social gatherings or drop other public health protocols and recommendations like masking, distancing and hand-washing.

Regular, daily, asymptomatic testing to monitor infection status is not sustainable with Nova Scotia's current supply of rapid tests, Strang said.

Strang said he was concerned by reports of verbal and physical abuse to staff and volunteers at testing and distribution sites, and people stealing test kits.

He said that behaviour is "just not acceptable."

Also at Tuesday's briefing, the province introduced a slew of new restrictions that will last until at least Jan. 12 to help curb the current wave of COVID-19 infections.

