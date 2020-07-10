Nova Scotia reports zero new COVID-19 cases, extends state of emergency

Nova Scotia reported no new COVID-19 cases in the province on Friday, with three active ones remaining.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 579 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday, and is operating 24 hours a day, according to a provincial news release.

It's been three days since the last new case was identified on Tuesday.

The province is also renewing the state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure the safe reopening of businesses, according to the release. As well, there is a moratorium on commercial tenancy evictions during the state of emergency.

The order takes effect at noon on Sunday and extends to noon on July 26, unless the government terminates or extends it.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has 56,614 negative test results, 1,066 positive COVID-19 cases, and 63 deaths.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Friday, July 10. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

One thousand cases are now resolved, and one person is currently in hospital although their COVID-19 infection is considered resolved.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website.

Fever (i.e. chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES