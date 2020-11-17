Potential COVID-19 exposure announced in Dartmouth

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has announced a new potential exposure to COVID-19 in the Dartmouth area.

Anyone who was at GCR Tire & Service Centre at 42 Isnor Dr. in Dartmouth on Nov. 13 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. is being asked to self-monitor for symptoms, the health authority said in a release. It said anyone who was exposed to the virus at that location may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 27.

The province has recently issued a number of potential exposure sites in the Halifax area. A list can be found here.

On Monday, public health reported the first two cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia schools. One person is at Graham Creighton Junior High in Cherry Brook and the other is at Auburn Drive High in Cole Harbour. Both cases are self-isolating at home.

Due to privacy concerns, the province has not said if those cases are students or staff.

Premier Stephen McNeil and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Atlantic bubble

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases to 32.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases on Tuesday. The province has nine active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case Nov. 11. The province has three active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES