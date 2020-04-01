When Nova Scotia reopens under Phase 5, rapid COVID-19 testing sites will close

As Nova Scotia prepares to enter Phase 5 of its reopening plan Wednesday, the province is shutting down its rapid COVID-19 testing sites.

Rapid testing is meant for asymptomatic people 16 and older who have not travelled, been to a potential exposure location or been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

Nova Scotia Health's website has dates and locations for rapid testing sites, but the final two listed are for Halifax and Dartmouth Tuesday, with no future dates noted.

Nova Scotia is bracing for the fourth wave of the pandemic. On Monday, the province announced 73 new cases of COVID-19, a figure that covers three days of testing. The province said there are signs of community spread in the central zone among unvaccinated people between the ages of 20 and 40 who are participating in social activities.

When the province reaches Phase 5, mask mandates and gathering limits will be dropped.

Rapid testing identified 20% of cases during third wave, say Liberals

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin is calling for the province to keep the sites open, noting that rapid testing sites helped limit the size and duration of the third wave of the pandemic in Nova Scotia.

"Nova Scotia was recognized as a national leader in rapid testing," he said in a statement. "Pop-up sites across the province allowed easy access to results within an hour, giving Nova Scotians and visitors peace of mind as they travelled the province and supported local businesses.

"The strategy worked. Rapid testing identified approximately 20 per cent of COVID-19 cases during the third wave, allowing us to quickly identify and contain new cases and close contacts."

The closure of the rapid testing sites corresponds with a change in the province's approach to COVID-19 testing, said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang at last week's COVID-19 briefing. Under Phase 5, the focus will be on symptomatic testing and the asymptomatic workplace testing program, which has around 300 firms participating.

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin is urging the province to maintain rapid COVID-19 testing sites as Nova Scotia awaits the implementation of the proof-of-vaccination policy on Oct. 4. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

"I'm comfortable that that gives us a strong surveillance network," said Strang. "We don't need to be doing general asymptomatic testing as we move into Phase 5 like we have been doing in the past.

"If things change and our epidemiology changes, we may have to again as part of a focused, targeted approach do more aggressive, general asymptomatic testing."

The province did not provide additional comment to CBC News. Instead, it said to tune into Tuesday's COVID briefing at 3 p.m. AT.

MORE TOP STORIES