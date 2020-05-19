1 more COVID-19 related death in Nova Scotia, 1 new case

One more person has died at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax, bringing Nova Scotia's total COVID-19 related deaths to 56.

In a release Tuesday, the province reported the new death and one new confirmed case of the virus. The new case was identified after the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 384 tests on Monday.

A total of 1,044 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in Nova Scotia.

There are now 32 active cases, most of which are at two licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors facilities.

Northwood in Halifax currently has 19 residents and seven staff with active cases, while Tuesday's new data brings their total to 50 residents who have died from the virus.

One other facility has one resident with an active case.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

To date, Nova Scotia has 36,438 negative test results..

Nine people are currently in hospital, with five of those in ICU.

The release said 956 people have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Medication limits relaxed

On Tuesday, the Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists announced they have loosened the 30-day medication limit.

According to a release, pharmacies can now dispense prescription quantities as needed, for medications that have a stable supply.

COVID-19 symptoms

The following is a list of symptoms for COVID-19:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

