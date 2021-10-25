N.S. reports 57 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death over the weekend

Nova Scotia reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 and one death over the weekend, bringing the active caseload to 152.

The new cases include 29 in the central zone, 17 in the northern zone, 10 in the western zone and one in the eastern zone.

Eleven people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Labs in the province processed 6,924 COVID-19 tests.

As of Monday's report, 77.8 per cent of Nova Scotians had been fully vaccinated.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 78 new cases on Friday and three deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 52 since the pandemic began. The province has 573 active cases and 31 people hospitalized, including 15 in intensive care. The province announced it would return to a state of emergency.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 36 new cases on Monday. The province has 90 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported six new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 39 active cases.

