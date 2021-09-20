Nova Scotia reports 55 new cases of COVID-19 Monday

Nova Scotia reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 over Friday and the weekend, bringing the active number of cases to 129.

The province's central health zone reported 34 cases. Twenty-four are close contacts of previously reported cases and three are related to travel. Seven are under investigation.

In a news release, the province said there are signs of community spread among people aged 20 to 40 in the central zone who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

The northern health zone reported 13 cases and 11 are close contacts of previously reported cases. Two are under investigation.

There is a large cluster of linked cases in a defined, unvaccinated group in northern zone, and more cases are expected.

The western health zone reported 5 cases and two are related to travel. Two are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.



Three cases are in eastern zone. All are related to travel.

The province said eight people are in hospital with COVID-19.

The figures released Monday include data from Friday and the weekend.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 199 new cases on Monday, which includes data from over the weekend. The province has 484 active cases and 23 people hospitalized, including 14 in intensive care.

Prince Edward Island reported three new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, for a total of 47 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 15 new cases on Monday. The province has 46 active cases.

