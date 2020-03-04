Despite rumours, there aren't any confirmed coronavirus cases in Nova Scotia

Seven people in Nova Scotia have been tested for COVID-19, but there are still no confirmed cases in the province.

Rumours that at least one patient had tested positive at a Halifax-area clinic received wide circulation Tuesday, but a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Health Authority told CBC News those claims were baseless.

According to Health Canada, the countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak are mainland China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

Nova Scotia's Health Department recommends that anyone travelling from a high-risk area should closely monitor their health for 14 days after arrival, and call 811 if they develop a fever, cough or have difficulty breathing.

Health Minister Randy Delorey said the seven people tested had "some connection with the travel parameters and then some illness symptoms."

He said protocols have been updated and informed by past outbreaks such as H1N1 and SARS.

Delorey said health officials are feeling "as confident as they can be" about their preparedness for an outbreak of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

As of Tuesday, 30 cases had been reported in Canada, with 20 in British Columbia, nine in Ontario and one in Quebec.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the risk for all Canadians remains low.

