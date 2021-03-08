Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 for first time since February

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 24 known active cases of the virus in the province.

Provincial health authority labs completed 2,768 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday, according to a Department of Health news release.

While case numbers have generally remained low since a small bump late last month, it's the first day since Feb. 12 that health officials have reported no new cases.

Premier Iain Rankin said in the news release that he was encouraged that no new cases were reported Monday, and that it showed the efforts of Nova Scotians to follow public health measures were slowing the spread of the virus.

Two people who were infected by COVID-19 are in hospital, including one in intensive care.

As of Sunday, 39,444 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, and 14,433 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported five new cases on Monday for a total of 36 known active cases. Three people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including one in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases on Monday. The province has 84 known active cases, and three people are in hospital.

P.E.I. reported zero new cases on Sunday, making for 26 known active cases on the Island — the most since the pandemic started. The province moved out of a red-level lockdown on Thursday.

MORE TOP STORIES