Nova Scotia goes 10 days without new case of COVID-19

Nova Scotia found no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, marking 10 days in a row without a new case.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 288 Nova Scotia tests on Friday, all negative, according to a news release Saturday from the Department of Health.

There are no active cases in licensed long-term care homes in the province and no individuals are in hospital.

The province has now recorded 61,914 negative test results, 1,067 positive cases and 63 deaths.

Starting July 31, non-medical masks will be mandatory in most indoor public spaces in the province.

Symptoms

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

