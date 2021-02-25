8 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday — the largest single-day jump since Jan. 13 — bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 27.

In a news release, the provincial Health Department said seven cases are in the central zone. Four are close contacts of previously reported cases and three are under investigation.

One case is in the eastern zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Nova Scotia Health's labs completed 2,969 tests Wednesday — the most done in a day since early December.

"You can see from today's numbers that the cases are ticking up. And so, let me remind all Nova Scotians of the importance of testing," said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release, encouraging everyone to get tested regardless of whether they have symptoms.

One person is currently hospitalized in intensive care related to COVID-19.

The province is increasing its testing capacity, as there have been several cases in the past few weeks in which Public Health has not been able to find a source of infection, a trend Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang called "increasingly concerning."

Vaccine numbers

The province said 30,748 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the province as of Wednesday. Of those, 11,766 Nova Scotians had received their second dose.

On Wednesday, the first Mi'kmaw vaccine clinic in Nova Scotia opened in Millbrook First Nation. The clinic will serve as a prototype for a dozen other Mi'kmaw communities in the province.

By end of day Thursday, the clinic is expected to have vaccinated about 200 community members over the age of 55.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new case Thursday, for a total of 49 known active cases. The province had two people in hospital related to COVID-19, one in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 10 new cases on Thursday. The province also reported 20 new recoveries, leaving the number of known active cases at 335.

P.E.I. reported two new cases on Wednesday, both related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, making for three known active cases on the Island.

