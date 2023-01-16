Nova Scotia marked 11 COVID-19 deaths in December

Nova Scotia reported 11 COVID-19 deaths in December 2022, according to the province's latest epidemiologic summary.

The number of deaths were down compared to November, but 165 hospitalizations and 3,014 positive PCR test results marked higher figures than the previous month.

Age and lack of vaccination "continue to be associated with severe outcomes," the summary noted.

Nova Scotians 70 and older have been hospitalized at nearly 19 times the rate of people between the ages of 18 to 49, according to the report. The rate of death among people over 70 is 280 times higher compared to people under 50.

Unvaccinated Nova Scotians were hospitalized and died "at almost three times the rate as those with three or more doses."

Between March 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022, there have been 441 COVID-19 deaths among people ranging in age from 16 to 107. The median age was 83.

