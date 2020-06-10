Third straight day with no new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia

For the third consecutive day, Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

There are three active cases of the virus in the province. Two people who previously tested positive for COVID-19 are still being treated in hospital, although their cases are considered resolved.

The microbiology lab at the QEII Health Science Centre conducted 441 tests on Saturday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 54,910 negative test results, 1,064 positive cases and 63 deaths.

Sunday also marks the third day of the Atlantic bubble, which allows residents from the four Atlantic provinces to travel across borders without having to self-isolate for 14 days.

When the bubble opened on Friday there were long lines at major border crossings, where provincial officials had set up check points. The Nova Scotia government said officials would ask every adult entering the province for proof of residency.

The practice was apparently inconsistent between different parts of the border, with some travellers crossing the Tidnish bridge, which spans the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border, unchecked.

N.S. to assess border crossing

Provincial spokesperson Andrew Preeper said that's because crossings at Tidnish are "primarly local traffic." But, he said volumes were increasing and staff would visit the area Sunday to "assess traffic volumes and help determine our ongoing plan."

Nova Scotia has not released figures on border crossing under the Atlantic bubble.

On Saturday, New Brunswick reported over 10,000 vehicles entering the province in total, with 1,700 vehicles entering at Tidnish. New Brunswick reported 17,000 vehicles entering the province on Friday.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES