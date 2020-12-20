Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Sunday

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nova Scotia.

One new case is in the northern zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating as required. The other case is in the central zone and is still under investigation.

There are now 41 known active cases of the virus in the province.

"It is encouraging to see low case numbers as we start a new phase of guidelines and restrictions tomorrow," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a release.

"We can do our part to contain the virus by following these protocols that are designed to keep our social gatherings small and our communities safe."

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,409 tests on Saturday. No one is currently in hospital.

Restrictions change Monday

Depending on where you live in Nova Scotia, restrictions are being eased or tightened up on Monday.

Across the province, gatherings in homes must be limited to 10 people, including household members. People no longer have to avoid the Halifax and Hants County areas, but everyone should avoid unnecessary travel this holiday season.

All retailers in N.S. must now limit the number of staff and customers in their stores to 25 per cent of their legal capacity.

Restaurants in Halifax, like the Stubborn Goat, must stay closed until at least Jan. 10. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

For those in the Halifax region and Elmsdale, Enfield and Mount Uniacke in Hants County, gyms, libraries and museums can reopen on Monday. Long-term care homes in this region will also start allowing family visitors and two designated caregivers.

But restaurants and bars have to remain closed to in-person dining until at least Jan. 10, 2021. Casinos also remain closed.

A rapid COVID-19 testing site was set up on Sunday at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic on Lower Water Street in Halifax from 1 to 6 p.m.

The testing is open to those who are over 16, don't have symptoms, have not travelled, have not visited a potential exposure location, and have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

Cases in the Atlantic provinces

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases Sunday. The province has 31 active cases. The province is warning of three COVID-19 exposures on flights from Halifax to Gander over the last two weeks. They have asked people in that province to come forward for testing. So far, any Nova Scotians on these flights have not been asked to get tested.

New Brunswick reported five new cases Saturday and has 49 active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Saturday. The province has seven active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES