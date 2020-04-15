30 new COVID-19 cases brings Nova Scotia's total to 579 on Thursday

Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia rose to 579 on Thursday, with 30 new positive test results.

So far, 176 people have recovered from COVID-19 and three people have died.

Eleven people are in hospital because of the virus and four of them are in the intensive care unit.

To date, there have been 18,453 negative test results.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to provide an update at 3 p.m. AT. CBC will be sharing a live stream of the press conference

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Thursday, April 16, 2020. (Province of Nova Scotia)

Symptoms to look for

The province recently expanded the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19. They are:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

