Nova Scotia reports 13 new cases of COVID-19 over Christmas holiday

On Monday, Nova Scotia reported a total of 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the last four days.

One new case was recorded on Monday, three cases on Sunday and a combined nine cases on Boxing Day and Christmas Day, the province said.

The province now has 33 known active cases of the virus, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

Of the nine new cases identified on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26 six were in the central zone, two in the northern zone and one in the eastern zone.

All of those cases are either linked to close contacts of previous cases or to travel from outside of Atlantic Canada, the province said.

The three cases reported on Dec. 27 are in the central zone and either linked to close contacts or travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

Monday's one case is also in the central zone and is a close contact of a previous case.

New exposure on WestJet flight

Public Health is advising of a potential exposure to COVID-19 on a WestJet flight on Dec. 26.

Anyone traveling from Toronto (9 a.m.) to Halifax (12:30 p.m.) on WestJet Flight 248 seated in rows 1 to 4 in seats A, B, D and F is asked book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and self-monitor for signs of the virus. Symptoms may develop up to, and including, Jan. 9.

Exposure sites were still reported during the holiday break. The active exposure list for Nova Scotia is here.

Last update on Dec. 24

The provincial government took a holiday break from reporting COVID-19 case numbers.

The last day of updated case numbers was Dec. 24 when seven new cases of the virus were found, including an employee at an assisted-living facility in Dartmouth.

Residents and some staff were tested, but all the results came back negative, according to a news release from Shannex. They will be retested on Dec. 31.

New household gathering limits across Nova Scotia came into effect one week ago, ahead of the holidays. Gatherings must be limited to 10 people total, including household members.

While people are no longer directed to avoid the Halifax and Hants County areas, the province has advised against unnecessary travel this holiday season.

"I hope everyone has been celebrating the last few days safely and in small groups," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release on Monday.

"We are still seeing low case numbers, and I want to thank all of you for your sacrifice, but we need to keep up the good work to contain the virus. Though the holidays are usually a time of large gatherings, remember to protect each other by following all of the public health protocols."

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said people need to be mindful of following public health protocols as they head into New Year's.

"Do your part by wearing a mask, limiting social contacts, practising social distancing, adhering to the gathering limit, staying home when feeling unwell and washing your hands frequently," he said in a statement.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,156 tests on Dec. 24, 1,690 tests on Dec. 25 and 26 and 1,259 tests on Dec. 27.

Cases in the Atlantic provinces

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

P.E.I. reported three new cases last Thursday. The province has five active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases on Monday. There are 19 active cases and one person is in hospital.

New Brunswick reported one new case on Monday and has 33 active cases. There are three people in hospital and two of them are in the ICU.

