No new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia reported Friday

The province is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 372 tests on Thursday and is operating 24-hours.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 54,317 negative test results, and 1,064 positive cases. There have been 63 deaths.

The province currently has three active cases, with the latest identified on Thursday.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, are giving an update today.

Friday also marked the start of the Atlantic bubble, where people from all four Atlantic provinces were given the green light to travel around the region without the need to self-isolate upon arrival.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following symptoms are asked to visit 811's website to determine if you should go for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats).

cough or worsening of a previous cough.

sore throat.

headache.

shortness of breath.

muscle aches.

sneezing.

nasal congestion/runny nose.

hoarse voice.

diarrhea.

unusual fatigue.

loss of sense of smell or taste.

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause.

