Province extends winter break for schools until Jan. 11

The province has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at a large poultry facility plant in the Annapolis Valley after multiple cases were identified this week.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said all employees at Eden Valley Poultry in Berwick, N.S., have been tested, which revealed cases of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Strang said two people had tested positive for the virus at the facility. Two more employees have tested positive since.

The plant will be closed for the next two weeks and all employees will be tested again next week.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang are shown at a news conference. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Strang said there is no evidence of community transmission but asymptomatic testing will be enhanced throughout the Valley.

Nova Scotia Health Authority will set up a primary assessment centre in Berwick and the mobile testing unit will be sent to the Valley.

Closing schools early for winter break

A second case of COVID-19 has been identified at Shannon Park Elementary School in Dartmouth. The first case was identified Tuesday.

The school has been closed since the first case was announced there on Tuesday. Students are now expected to return next Wednesday.

Students will continue to learn from home during the closure and families will receive an update on Tuesday.

Premier Stephen McNeil announced Friday that schools in the province will be closing early for the holiday break "out of an abundance of caution."

The last day of classes will now be Dec. 18, rather than Dec. 22. Schools will reopen on Jan. 11.

9 new cases

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the province on Friday, bringing the active total to 65.

Three cases are in the western zone, two of which are close contacts of previous cases and the other is under investigation. One case is in the northern zone and is under investigation.

The other five cases are in the central zone. Two are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and those people are self-isolating. One case is a close contact of a previous case, and one case is under investigation.

Nova Scotia labs completed 1,859 tests on Thursday.

More mental health funds

The province also has announced more mental health and addictions support to those struggling during the pandemic.

The Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia will receive over $1.6 million to be distributed as grants to organizations across the province. Grants will be up to $25,000 each.

The province is also renewing the state of emergency. The order will take effect at noon Sunday and extend to noon on Dec. 27 unless the government terminates or extends it.

Cases in the Atlantic provinces

Newfoundland and Labrador announced on Monday that it would not rejoin the Atlantic bubble for at least a month. That means anyone arriving from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island will have to continue to self-isolate for 14 days.

P.E.I. announced on Thursday that its travel restrictions within the region would stay in place until at least Dec. 21.

New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health also commented on the fate of the Atlantic bubble Wednesday, saying the arrangement likely won't be reinstated anytime soon.

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Thursday and has 20 active cases.

New Brunswick reported four new cases Thursday and has 75 active cases. Four people are hospitalized with three in intensive care.

P.E.I. reported no new cases Friday and had 12 active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES