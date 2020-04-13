Fourth person dies from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia as cases rise to 606

A woman in her 80s in Cape Breton is the fourth known person to have died in Nova Scotia because of COVID-19, the province announced Friday.

The province announced 27 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 606 confirmed cases.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 966 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

There are currently 11 people in hospital, with five of those in the intensive care unit.

A total of 177 people have recovered from COVID-19. To date, 19,506 people have tested negative in the province.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Friday, April 17, 2020. (Province of Nova Scotia)

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, will provide an update today at 3 p.m. AT. CBC News will be sharing the live stream of the press conference.

Potential exposures

On Friday, the Nova Scotia Health Authority announced two possible COVID-19 exposures in the Halifax region:

The Giant Tiger store at 114 Woodlawn Road in Dartmouth on April 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Anyone exposed to the virus on that date may develop symptoms up to and including April 27.

Bob's Taxi in Dartmouth between April 4 and April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is only one car in the fleet with a confirmed exposure and precautions are being taken with the driver. Anyone exposed to the virus may develop symptoms up to and including April 29.

Symptoms to look for

The province recently expanded the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19. They are:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

MORE TOP STORIES