Nova Scotia hits 12 days without a new case of COVID-19

It's been 12 days since a new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Nova Scotia.

There is still only one known active case in the province. That person is in hospital.

"I hope Nova Scotians were able to reconnect with their loved ones and enjoy the outdoors this weekend," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a release on Sunday.

"Thank you to all Nova Scotians for their hard work — it has not been easy, but our efforts are paying off. Please continue to be safe and follow public health advice."

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 281 tests on Saturday and no new positive cases were detected. The last new case was identified on June 9.

It's been more than two weeks since the province started reopening on June 5.

Two COVID-19 patients are in hospital, with one in intensive care. But one patient's infection is considered resolved although they remain in hospital.

Nova Scotia has reported 51,111 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths.

There are 998 cases considered resolved.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Sunday, June 21. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.



MORE TOP STORIES