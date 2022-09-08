Nova Scotia reports 10 deaths from COVID-19 in latest weekly update

Ten Nova Scotians died from COVID-19 the week ending Sept. 5, the province's updated COVID-19 dashboard showed Thursday.

There were an average of 141 daily COVID-19 cases confirmed by PCR testing during that time, down from 187 last week. Five people died of COVID-19 in the previous reporting period. The median age for deaths is 83.

There were 33 new hospital admissions due to COVID-19.

The IWK Children's Hospital is reporting there are fewer than five children are in hospital being treated for COVID-19.

There are 39 staff members off work due to COVID-19, including 23 who are self-isolating.

In July, the province limited who can access to PCR tests to select groups who are symptomatic, including people over 50, front-line health care workers and immunocompromised people. People who test positive on a rapid test can no longer have their result confirmed via a PCR test.

Patients sick with COVID-19 who are admitted to hospital in Nova Scotia are no longer being treated separately from patients who don't have it.

Since March 2020, there have been 507 COVID-19 deaths in Nova Scotia.

