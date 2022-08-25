Nova Scotia reports 8 deaths from COVID-19 in latest weekly update

Eight Nova Scotians died from COVID-19 the week of Aug. 16 to 22, the province's updated COVID-19 dashboard showed Thursday.

There were an average of 194 daily COVID-19 cases confirmed by PCR testing during that time, a decrease from 206 the previous week. Eleven deaths from COVID-19 were reported last week.

New hospital admissions due to COVID-19 were 34, down from 40 a week ago.

Nova Scotia Health was not able to provide inpatient numbers for Thursday, Aug. 25, due to a technical issue.

Nova Scotia Health reported 241 employees off work on Thursday due to being diagnosed as positive for COVID-19, awaiting results of a COVID-19 test, or being exposed to a member of their household who tested positive for COVID-19.

The IWK Children's Hospital is reporting there are fewer than five children are in hospital being treated for COVID-19.

There are 45 staff members off work due to COVID-19, including nine who are self-isolating.

On July 6, the province limited who can access to PCR tests to select groups who are symptomatic, including people over 50, front-line health care workers and immunocompromised people. People who test positive on a rapid test can no longer have their result confirmed via a PCR test.

Patients sick with COVID-19 who are admitted to hospital in Nova Scotia are no longer being treated separately from patients who don't have it.

Since March 2020, there have been 492 COVID-19 deaths in Nova Scotia.

