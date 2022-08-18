Nova Scotia reports 11 deaths from COVID-19 in latest weekly update
Daily case average from Aug. 9-15 dipped slightly from previous week
Eleven Nova Scotians died from COVID-19 the week of Aug. 9-15, the province's updated COVID-19 dashboard showed Thursday.
There were an average of 206 daily COVID-19 cases during that time, a decrease from 249 the previous week. Five deaths from COVID-19 were reported last week.
New hospital admissions due to COVID-19 were 40, down from 46 a week ago.
Nova Scotia Health reported Thursday that:
- 50 patients are in hospital being treated for COVID-19, seven of whom are in intensive care.
- 127 patients in hospital have COVID-19 but are being treated for something else.
- 94 patients in hospital contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.
Nova Scotia Health reported 240 employees off work on Thursday due to being diagnosed as positive for COVID-19, awaiting results of a COVID-19 test, or being exposed to a member of their household who tested positive for COVID-19.
The IWK Children's Hospital is reporting there are fewer than five children are in hospital being treated for COVID-19.
Fifty-six staff members at the hospital are off work due to COVID-19 and 11 are self-isolating.
On July 6, the province limited who can access to PCR tests to select groups who are symptomatic, including people over 50, front-line health care workers and immunocompromised people. People who test positive on a rapid test can no longer have their result confirmed via a PCR test.
Patients sick with COVID-19 who are admitted to hospital in Nova Scotia are no longer being treated separately from patients who don't have it.
Since March 2020, there have been 484 COVID-19 deaths in Nova Scotia.
