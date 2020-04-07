Three people ticketed for failing to self-isolate after arriving in Nova Scotia

Three people in a Nova Scotia border town have been ticketed for breaking public health rules after they were found shopping rather than self-isolating.

The Amherst Police Department issued the three summary offence tickets on Monday for disobeying an order made under the Health Protection Act, according to a news release.

Officers issued the tickets after investigations revealed the three people had violated the order

from Nova Scotia's chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang.

As part of the province's state of emergency, the order requires people entering the province to self-isolate for 14 days. People must start self-isolating on the day they cross the border into Nova Scotia, and they cannot enter any building, use public transportation, or be in an enclosed space where others are present, besides their own home.

Police said the three people crossed the border and were supposed to be in self-isolation, but were found shopping at a local business instead.

These tickets carry a $1,000 fine.

