Nova Scotia company recalls some ready-made salad products

An Annapolis Valley company is recalling two of its ready-made salad products due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Randsland Farms Inc. in Canning, N.S., is recalling its Randsland brand Classic Coleslaw and Broccoli Slaw from the marketplace, a notice from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.

The products are in 340 gram packages.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased, the agency said.

Randsland brand Broccoli Slaw has been recalled due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Facts about Listeria monocytogenes:

Food contaminated with may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Read more stories at CBC Nova Scotia