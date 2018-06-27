Nova Scotia coffee shop suggests Métis deserve tax breaks

A worker-owner at a coffee house in Grand Pré, N.S., said the recent investigation by the federal government into allegations Métis cards are being used for tax breaks is sparking an important conversation about recognition of the group.

Just Us Coffee Roasters Co-op has a sign at the cash that says it is "honoured" to accept Indian status cards, which means the customer does not pay HST on everything from cappuccinos to French presses.

But Av Singh said some customers have also asked for the same exemption using a Métis card, and the store has been forced to deny them because it's against the law.

He said it may be time to have a broader discussion about who is entitled to Indian status under legislation that is "born out of patriarchy and colonialism." Nova Scotia, he said, has a proud history of Acadian, indigenous black and Mi'kmaq cultures "all coming together and in some ways having a strong Métis culture through that."

"Hopefully, offering Metis status and seeing if there's some tax exemptions that can benefit from that would be a positive direction," Singh said.

Just Us created this sign to welcome Indian status card holders to use their cards for tax-exempt purchases. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The federal government has recently launched an investigation into allegations members of the Eastern Woodland Métis Nation Nova Scotia are using their membership cards to buy everything from gas to cars HST-free.

Only people who are registered as Indians, hold a federal-government issued Indian status card, and live on a reserve are entitled to HST breaks on purchases.

The notion of Métis trying to claim tax breaks has drawn sharp opposition from some Indigenous leaders.

Millbrook First Nation Chief Bob Gloade told CBC the only rights holders are the Mi'kmaq: "There's one tribe here in Nova Scotia, and that's the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia."

He said any opportunistic use of Métis cards for recognition and tax breaks they are not entitled to is an "insult."

Earlier this year, the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs sent a letter to the Department of Canadian Heritage urging it to stop "alleged" Métis groups in the province from using the Canadian flag on their cards.

The letter said the use was "clearly intended to confuse retailers to fraudulently obtain tax exemption to which the card holder is not entitled."

Just Us is located in Grand Pré, the heart of Nova Scotia's historic Acadian settlements. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Singh said he's not trying to be "provocative" but thinks talking about Metis recognition alongside Indigenous rights, and settler rights and responsibilities, is important.

In the meantime, Métis cards holders will continue to rejected for tax breaks at Just Us because he said the company is not interested in "poking the bear" that is Canada Revenue Agency.

Making a point of recognizing Indian status cards is a way for Just Us to celebrate and respect that Nova Scotia is on unceded Mi'kmaq territory, he said. It was his idea to create the sign, with art designed by Mi'kmaq artist Alan Syliboy.

Staff have been trained to identify the federally issued Indian status card, and cash registers have been modified for point of sale tax exemption. Singh said that helps to "break the stigma" around the card's use by making the sales less cumbersome.

He is encouraging more Indian status card holders to enjoy tax-free coffee at Just Us. In the last six months, the coffee house has only given $240 in tax exemptions.

"Where we really want to be trying to increase the knowledge is around the fact that this is unceded Mi'kmaq territory and we should define it as such," Singh said.