Nova Scotia to make changes to controversial new non-resident property tax plan

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced changes to a controversial new non-resident property tax plan during a speech on Tuesday.

The tax of $2 per $100 of assessed value for non-residents was announced in the spring budget along with a five percent deed transfer tax for non-residents who purchase a property.

The province said the revenue from the new taxes would be used to help address the housing crisis, but the property tax measure has faced backlash from seasonal residents who own cottages or other properties in the province.

The changes will see an exemption for active members of the Canadian Armed Forces and the introduction of a tiered tax regime based on the property assessment and whether the land is vacant or not.

According to a news release from the province, the changes will benefit the owners of smaller properties like cottages.

Properties assessed at under $150,000 will be exempt from the tax.

Properties assessed at between $150,000 and $250,000 will be taxed at 0.5 per cent.

Properties assessed at over $250,000 will be taxed at two per cent.

All vacant residential land owned by non-residents will be taxed at two percent regardless of assessed value.

The five per cent deed transfer tax announced in the budget remains unchanged.

"We are positioned to grow in every region, but we need housing," Houston said in the release. "This is one way our government is addressing the housing crisis and these changes respond to concerns we have heard from Nova Scotians."

Several municipalities had raised concerns about the tax on non-residents.

Vernon Pitts, the warden of the Municipality of Guysborough, wrote a letter to the premier in April which asked him to rescind the decision and hold consultations with municipalities on the housing crisis.

Some businesses had also indicated they were reconsidering their development plans for the province in light of the new tax.

