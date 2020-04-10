COVID-19 cases hit 407 in Nova Scotia as 34 new ones announced

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to 407 in Nova Scotia on Good Friday, with the province announcing 34 new positive test results.

There are currently eight people in hospital, four of whom are in the intensive care unit. In a news release, the province said the QEII Health Science Centre's microbiology lab completed 915 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

Ninety-three people have recovered from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

So far, two people have died. Both deaths occurred this week.

Nova Scotia has reported 13,014 negative test results for COVID-19.

This map shows the breakdown of known COVID-19 cases by health zone as of Friday, April 10, 2020. (Province of Nova Scotia)

The province recently expanded the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19. They are:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

"We have removed travel from the screening criteria for COVID-19 and increased our lab capacity so that we're now processing close to a thousand tests every day," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release.

"That means we are finding more cases, including those with mild symptoms."

