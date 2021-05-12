2 fined in Cape Breton for failing to self-isolate after entering Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia RCMP have fined a man and a woman for failing to self-isolate after entering the province earlier this month.

According to a news release issued by RCMP Wednesday morning, police were notified on May 5 that two people who had recently entered the province were not answering calls from compliance officers who were trying to check on their self-isolation.

Police visited a home in North East Margaree, N.S., twice that evening and both times found no one there.

Police returned just before noon the next day, May 6. This time, police said, the man and the woman were both at the home and "neither provided a reasonable explanation for not complying with their self-isolation requirements."

The pair were charged for violating an order under the Health Protection Act. Each person faces a fine of $2,422.

