Two teens die in crash on Nova Scotia highway

A crash in Kings County, N.S., killed two teenagers Monday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash happened on Highway 358 in Canard after the driver lost control and crossed the centre line, hit a utility pole and flipped over.

RCMP say there were four people in the vehicle. A male driver and another male passenger survived and were taken to hospital to be treated for non-serious injuries. Police did not disclose the age of the surviving driver and passenger.

An 18-year-old male passenger died in hospital and a female passenger died at the scene. Police say they are not releasing the age of the female passenger, except to say she was a teen, because her identity has not been confirmed.

RCMP say several witnesses provided statements and police are continuing to investigate the crash.

