N.S. shop owner hopeful stolen jewelry will be found after charges laid in break-in

A Nova Scotia business owner who lost more than $55,000 worth of jewelry during a recent break-in is holding out hope her stolen merchandise will be recovered now that charges have been laid.

Karen McKinnon of Amherst owns Maritime Mosaic, which sells wares made by artisans from around the Atlantic region.

Her shop at Dayle's Grand Market was robbed on March 23. A neighbouring store also had items stolen.

Amherst police have since charged two men with break and enter into a business, as well as conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

One of the jewelry cases full of items that were stolen on March 23, 2021, in Maritime Mosaic. (Karen McKinnon)

A third man is charged with possession of stolen property.

Two of the accused are due in Amherst provincial court on May 10. An arrest warrant has been issued for the third man.

Police recovered a few rings during their investigation into the break-in, McKinnon said, but the rest of her merchandise is still missing.

She is waiting to find out whether insurance will cover the lost items. In the meantime, McKinnon said she's received a lot of community support. There have been a couple of small fundraisers for the two shops that were robbed.

"I can't express how much my community really means to me," McKinnon said. "I don't think that this robbery is going to defeat me, or defeat my business. There's just too many people that rely on my business to run ... to let it fail."

Dwayne Pike is the chief of police for the Amherst police department. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Police Chief Dwayne Pike said Tuesday the investigation is far from over. He said there's been a lot of public interest in the case because it affected small local businesses.

Police are still actively looking for stolen merchandise, and anyone who has information should contact Amherst police at (902) 667-8600 or send a tip to Crime Stoppers.

"Someone's in possession of those things," said Pike. "Someone knows that those items have been obtained illegally, and anyone that has it could be facing charges as well."

