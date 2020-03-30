Nova Scotia bans some open fires during COVID-19 pandemic

Nova Scotia has banned some open fires during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Lands and Forestry issued the order on March 23 and it will remain in effect until May 15, unless the department notifies otherwise.

The ban applies to all open fires, brush burning, chimineas, fire pits and backyard burning within 305 metres of woods.

The order defines woods as forest land, rock barren, brush land, dry marsh, bog and muskeg.

A ban on open fires is now in effect to protect Nova Scotia's forests during the pandemic.<br><br>No open fires are allowed in woods or within 305 metres (1,000 feet) of woods in any part of the province. <br><br>The ban is in place until May 15. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19NS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19NS</a> <a href="https://t.co/dyPgvLNumJ">pic.twitter.com/dyPgvLNumJ</a> —@NSLandsForestry

The latest burn restrictions are posted on the province's website.

