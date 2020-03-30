Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia bans some open fires during COVID-19 pandemic
Nova Scotia's Department of Lands and Forestry has banned all open fires in or near the province's forests until May 15.

Order in effect until May 15

Domestic brush burning and campfires are not allowed in Nova Scotia until May 15. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Nova Scotia has banned some open fires during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Lands and Forestry issued the order on March 23 and it will remain in effect until May 15, unless the department notifies otherwise.

The ban applies to all open fires, brush burning, chimineas, fire pits and backyard burning within 305 metres of woods.

The order defines woods as forest land, rock barren, brush land, dry marsh, bog and muskeg.

The latest burn restrictions are posted on the province's website.

