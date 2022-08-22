Nova Scotia ties best ever medal count at Canada Games

Led by a strong contingent of paddlers, Nova Scotia tied its best total of medals at the Canada Summer Games this year.

Nova Scotia placed fifth in the overall medals standings with 56 medals, including 22 gold, at the games in Niagara, Ont., from Aug. 6 to 21.

Dartmouth's Lily Baert led the Nova Scotia canoe/kayak team by winning six of the team's 34 medals.

"It was a lot of fun and it was a cool event because as paddlers we don't normally compete with a lot of other athletes in different sports," said Baert, a 20-year-old member of the Senobe Aquatic Club on Dartmouth's Lake Banook.

"I had six races and I was hoping to medal in each of them and I was pretty happy when I did."

Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games: Closing Ceremony Duration 1:20:36 Watch the closing ceremony at the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games from Niagara Falls, Ont.

Every paddler on the Nova Scotia team brought home at least one medal from the games. Jacy Grant of Wellington, Alex MacNeil of Timberlea, Eric Chouinard of Cole Harbour and Ian Gaudet of Dartmouth all won five medals each.

Many Nova Scotia athletes set new provincial records and recorded personal bests at the games.

"We are absolutely glowing and extremely proud of our athletes and coaches," said Lori Lancaster, the chef de mission for Team Nova Scotia. "Coming out of the pandemic I think these athletes performed well above expectations because there were no tournaments and training was somewhat halted."

Team Nova Scotia also won more team medals than ever before.

Nova Scotia won silver in men's softball. They lost to Ontario in the final after going undefeated in the tournament up to that point, including two earlier wins against Ontario.

"In the final there were a few pretty hard hit balls where they made some pretty nice plays on and if some of those had gotten through, I think it would have been a different result," said David Watson, a 22-year-old pitcher from Milford Station.

"I think everybody is pretty happy that we get to bring some hardware home to show for the effort we put in all summer."

Pitcher David Watson was a member of the Nova Scotia men's softball team that won the silver medal at the Canada Summer Games. (Len Wagg/Communications Nova Scotia)

The Nova Scotia women's soccer team, with Lancaster's daughter Ellie as their goalkeeper, won bronze on the final day of competition when they shut out Alberta 1-0.

The men's basketball team also brought home a bronze medal. Their only loss was a heartbreaking game in overtime in the semi-finals to the eventual gold-medal winning team from Ontario.

Nova Scotia's women's soccer team celebrates after beating Alberta to win the bronze medal at the Canada Summer Games. (Len Wagg/Communications Nova Scotia)

Watson and Special Olympian Joy MacLachlan of Halifax were Nova Scotia's flag bearers at the closing ceremonies. MacLachlan won gold and silver medals in athletics.

The next Canada Summer Games will be held in St. Johns, N.L., in 2025.

