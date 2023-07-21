N.S. sees string of oceanside beach closures amid rainy start to summer

One ecologist says a surge of rain linked to climate change is likely to blame after the province closed four coastal beaches in a week.

Provincial authorities have closed Queensland Beach, Bayswater Beach, Mavillette Beach and Rissers Beach within the past seven days because of unsafe water conditions.

"What happened here represents a challenge to the way that contaminants coming from the land are diluted when they get to these beaches," said Bruce Hatcher, chair of marine ecosystem research at Cape Breton University.

The beaches are tested for enterococcus, a bacteria found in fecal matter.

All of the beaches have since reopened.

Ecologist Bruce Hatcher said unusually high rainfall played a role in the recent beach closures. (Submitted by Bruce Hatcher)

Hatcher said recent rains likely overwhelmed wastewater systems, leading to runoff in ponds and stagnant water near the beaches. Bacteria likely bred in that water before flowing into the ocean around the beaches.

If there isn't a lot of wind and waves, Hatcher said freshwater will float on top of the saltwater. The bacteria can live for a time near the surface, he said, increasing the risk of swimmers ingesting it.

That can cause vomiting, diarrhea and skin irritation, according to the Nova Scotia government's website.

Hatcher isn't alone in his theory. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says on its website that rainfall can overflow sewers, resulting in beach closures.

Dozens of coastal beaches in Massachusetts have closed in recent weeks because of bacteria. That region has also been experiencing higher than average rainfall.

Is this our future?

Hatcher said climate change is contributing to the problem. While bacteria like enterococcus ordinarily die quickly in the ocean's cold salty waters, rising temperatures cause bacteria to breed faster.

The Nova Scotia government predicts rainfall in the province will increase by 10 per cent by the end of the century, boosting the odds of overloading wastewater systems.

Last weekend, Nova Scotia experienced nearly unprecedented rains, resulting in widespread flooding in many parts of the province. Preliminary numbers suggest it was the heaviest rainfall since 1971. The downpours were preceded by Nova Scotia's rainiest start to summer in 14 years.

Ocean temperatures are also rising, which can fuel more intense downpours. Last year, the Atlantic Ocean had record-high temperatures.

Janice Bohan, who grew up in Halifax and now spends about half the summer in Nova Scotia visiting family, said she's never seen Queensland Beach closed before.

She was going to visit the beach two weeks ago when her plans were abruptly cancelled.

"My daughter's friend called her from the beach and said, 'Don't bother coming. We just got pulled out of the water. They're closing the beach due to high counts of E. coli.' So we were like totally disappointed," Bohan said.

Maureen Moore has owned Lola's Landing for 16 years. She said about half as many customers come when Queenland Beach is closed. (Daniel Jardine)

Maureen Moore only remembers the beach closing once before. She's owned Lola's Landing, a shop near Queensland Beach, for 16 years. And when the beach is closed, she has half as many customers.

"If you're not out to the beach, you don't go for ice cream afterward and you don't go for dinner," she said.

Queensland Beach was closed in 2018 and 2020 because of bacteria counts. It was also closed in 2020 because of a possible shark sighting.

Bayswater was closed because of bacteria counts in 2013, and Mavillette Beach was closed in 2018 for the same reason.

Hatcher said coastal beach closures will become more common as climate change progresses and more people move to the coast.

How to spot warning signs

The Nova Scotia government contracts the Lifesaving Society of Nova Scotia to test the 24 beaches it lifeguards.

But what about the others?

Hatcher said there are some things you can watch out for: developed land adjacent to a beach, ponds behind a beach that leak into the ocean, and calm water along the shore.

If a nearby pond smells like rotten eggs, he said that's a warning sign. He also suggests asking locals what the swimming conditions are like.

But Hatcher said the fact that the province is testing some beaches is a good thing.

"It is an indication of how good government pays attention to the risks involved in having lots of human beings doing their business around the coast, where we also like to play and we like to harvest our food."

