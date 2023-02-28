Nova Scotia bans TikTok on government mobile devices

Nova Scotia is following the federal government's lead in banning the Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices.

The province announced its decision to ban the app in a news release Tuesday, making Nova Scotia the second province to do so, after Quebec.

The federal government announced Monday it would remove and block the video-sharing platform TikTok from all federal government devices, citing security reasons. The ban took effect Tuesday.

The federal government's statement said the decision was made after a review of the risk to privacy and security associated with the app determined the levels of risk were too high.

Nova Scotia's department of internal services issued a similar statement.

"On a mobile device, the TikTok application's data collection methods provide substantial access to the contents of the phone, making those who have downloaded the application more vulnerable to surveillance," the statement said.

The statement said there are concerns about the collected information, but there is no evidence so far that government information has been compromised.

